#123 - Patti Hidalgo Menders-Strengthening Families and Communities Forum
7 views • 03/24/2023

Patti details her journey from March 2020 until now as she has fought to bring children back to in person learning, expose and root out Critical Race Theory and protect children from explicit sexual indoctrination.

Patti’s greatest accomplishment is as a Loudoun Mom of Six Sons, a Daughter to parents who escaped communist Cuba and a Loudoun Advocate that continues to protect children from CRT and other progressive ideologies.
She is the Community Liaison Officer in Northern Virginia for the Office of the Virginia Attorney General, Jason Miyares.
She is the Founder/Director of the Loudoun Conservatives Care state PAC, which puts on events for conservatives and raises money for local charities, Republican Candidates, and Conservative organizations.

The Strengthening Families and Communities Forum is sponsored by VisionRoot, and is part of the Peaceful Families; Peaceful World workshop.

https:/visionroot.org


Keywords
familyparental rightspublic schoolscrtcritical race theoryfamily strengtheningloudon county schoolspornographic childrens books
