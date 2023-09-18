The Path To Enlightenment Is Paved Through Hell with Martin Armstrong 17Sep23

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Interview: The Path To Enlightenment Is Paved Through Hell with Martin Armstrong
According to Legendary Economic Forecaster Martin Armstrong, his predictive-model computer Socrates shows that by 2032 the world will look dramatically different than it does today. Peace, enlightenment, and even a Renaissance-era may emerge but, unfortunately a painful path must be traveled first. Martin joins the Outer Limits of Inner Truth to discuss the latest news on CBDC's (how / when we can expect them to appear), World War 3, and other future predictions.https://www.outerlimitsradio.com/martinpath/
https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/armstrong-in-the-media/interview-the-path-to-enlightenment-is-paved-through-hell-with-martin-armstrong/
***Video attached to audio for something to look at while listening.
Note: To find the exact cyclical day Revolution/Civil War dates--multiply 365 to non-leap year's last three digits to get the Julian Date, look it up.