⚡ MOTB WAKE UP SERIES! COVID-19 AND THE ANTICHRIST THAT WILL NEVER SHOW UP! ⚡⚡⚡

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
this video was likely to get money to hate what I'm saying. I am saying is we have all been looking for an Antichrist in a false prophet that just has not shown up. this video is a theory only. but the only theory and viewpoint that I could see as being true at this time. I do not see and Antichrist and falls profits showing up anywhere on the scene. The facts do not bear it out. looking for the Antichrist caused about 1 billion Christians to take the mark of the beast. In this video I will show you what has been on my mind for months and I am having no choice but to think hard on this. so this is actually a study course and not a teaching. but just listen to what I bring out meditate on it and see if you can see what I see.
You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]
⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL
VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12
OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS
NOTE: FOR SOME REASON PAYPAL WILL ONLY LET YOU CLICK ON GOODS AND SERVICES SO THAT IS OKAY THERE IS NO CHARGE. I AM NOT TECHNOLOGICALLY SMART ON HOW TO CORRECT IT. BUT I DO NOT HAVE GOODS AND SERVICES. BUT IT WILL GO THROUGH. THANK YOU