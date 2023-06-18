Dr. David Martin in the Parliament of the European Union: "When the voice of reason is silenced"





Dr David Martin: 'SARS was man-made, a premeditated act of terrorism against humanity'

This is the most important video you will watch this year. Millions of people were killed through covid-19 for profit.





Dr David MARTIN in the European Parliament: "SARS was man-made and Covid-19 was a deliberate release, a chemical and biological war and a premeditated act of terrorism committed against humanity".





Dr. David Martin (https://www.davidmartin.world/about/), founder and president of M-CAM ® , a leading financial risk management firm, quantitative index designer, multi-company creator, patent review expert, researcher with publications in law, medicine, engineering, after spending these years to bring the truth to the surface, presents his report at the International Covid III Summit in the European Parliament.





In his May 3, 2023 speech, he calls Covid19 an act of premeditated domestic terrorism, a chemical and biological war being waged against humanity.





The coronavirus was identified as a pathogen capable of being modified and used for biological warfare as early as 1965 and became a chimera in the 1970s.





The intention was to create widespread acceptance of vaccines by triggering a global pandemic.





