The decline of our Judeo-Christian civilization can be resurrected — with God's help — by returning to the faith of our Founding Fathers. This pre-Easter episode features a remake of the 1968 classic presentation “Man, Freedom, and Government” by Ezra Taft Benson.
Also, editor-in-chief of The New American Gary Benoit interviews Selwyn Duke about his story, "Was Jesus a Socialist?"
And Benoit also interviews The New American Executive Senior Editor Steve Bonta in another installment in their ongoing series on basic principles. This time they discuss unalienable rights.