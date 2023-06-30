BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

X22 REPORT Ep. 3105b - [DS], Storm Coming, We The People Are The Calm Before & During The Storm
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
212 views • 06/30/2023

X22 REPORT Policital/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3105b - June 29, 2023

[DS], Storm Coming, We The People Are The Calm Before & During The Storm


The [DS] is now signaling the storm is coming. Trump has said that this is the calm before the storm. The [DS] policies are being reversed, the [DS] put these in place to infiltrate America and destroy from within. Their plan has not worked, the patriots have stopped it before that happens. The storm is approaching and Trump will use the leverage to win against the [DS] cheating. The [DS] will push for war Trump will counter that with peace.


All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.


Record Night Vision in 4k w/ These Binoculars!!

Click Here --> http://www.nightwatchpro.com

Get Up To 60% OFF Clicking The Link Above^^^

Keywords
censorshipdonald trumpdeclascorrupt politicianselection fraudx22 reportbiden regimefree speech violation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy