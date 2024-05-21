Tzeentch _ Warhammer 40k Full Lore

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Narrator: AI
00:17 - Tzeentch
10:07 - Changer of the Ways
12:43 - Manifestation
19:13 - Sacred Number 9
21:07 - Cult of Tzeentch
26:26 - Sorcerers and Psykers
27:53 - Tzeentchian Corruption
31:51 - Tzeentch and the Thousand Sons
38:04 - Rivalry
40:07 - Realm of the Sorcerer
49:02 - The Impossible Fortress
53:46 - Tzeentchian Daemons