WHY I LEFT MEXICO - An Update On What Happens Next At WAM! - From The UK & Turkey
World Alternative Media
World Alternative MediaCheckmark Icon
2595 followers
1338 views • 03/24/2024

Josh Sigurdson updates everyone on why he left Mexico and is heading to the UK.

We do not recommend anyone do this in the face of what's happening today, but being on the ground documenting what's happening in The United Kingdom is important for our viewers and listeners.

It is not by choice that we are moving there (if we're even approved to move there). There were a number of factors from cost of living problems, recent bankruptcies and the need to complete an important documentary on 15 Minute Cities.

In this video, we report from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, a place we've reported from for 4 years and love dearly. We also report from Manchester, UK and Istanbul, Turkey.


Stay tuned for more from WAM!


Keywords
freedomnewspoliticsvlogmexicoww3conspiracyworld war 3united kingdomturkeyistanbuljosh sigurdsongreat resetwampuerto vallarta15 minute city
