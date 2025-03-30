Mainstream Psychopathy And The Antihero | One Great Work Warriors Roundtable

Are you a simp to evil? that's much worse than being a simp in the context most people use it.. Seems like unHollywood is one of the biggest simps the way they portray villains these days, trying to make the audience sympathize with them. We've been conditioned to be more desensitized and apathetic thru the myriad of media miasma.. Sometimes it's a fine line with portraying the bad guy as something young minds would want to aspire to be.. The character development counts for something and if it's done right people would see that fine line of immoral actions and the suffering person behind the mask, etc.





We're not saint, not even the ones from the boondocks, but we try to be mindful of what we consume regarding food, media, info, etc, so we encourage others to do the same, think for yourselves and don't take our word for it without proper research/confirmation to refute or agree with us.





