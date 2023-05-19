Elensky Money Eating Machine

"It is spoken that the G7 summit will decide on further financing of Ukrainian terrorism.

The main question is who will pay more for it. The US wants to make the EU pay, as Washington has already given more than planned. Especially before the elections".

Best comment found with video:

Why not make Blackwater, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs pay since Elensky sold 80% of Ukraines businesses, lands and properties for pennys on the shekel.





