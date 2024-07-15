Understanding the Two Worlds: Spiritual Warfare, Pride, and Salvation

Join our newsletter: https://sjwellfire.com

Introduction

Two Worlds – Pride is a Foundation of SIN

Pastor Larry has been diligently studying Ephesians 6 for the last 3-4 years, focusing on the importance of being aware and alert as believers and good soldiers of Jesus Christ. Today's key scripture is Psalm 2.

The Bible talks about two distinct worlds:

Spiritual World: This world involves belief in God, who is spirit, and spiritual beings like angels and Satan. It is essential to believe in this world to be a true Christian because worshipping God requires worship in spirit and truth.

Physical World: This is the tangible world we live in. Occasionally, the spiritual world intrudes into the physical world, as seen in biblical examples of angelic appearances and prophets' visions.

Satan and Pride

Satan, who was created with free will like humans, chose to rebel against God due to pride. This rebellion led to his fall, and those angels who followed him are now known as demons.

Influence of the Spiritual World

There are instances of heinous crimes that could be influenced by spiritual forces. For example, a decorated Marine recruiter who committed a senseless violent act might have been influenced by Satan, who is described in the Bible as a thief, destroyer, and murderer. These occurrences are signs of the spiritual warfare Jesus warned us about.

Psalm 2 and the Opposition to Christianity

There is a noticeable opposition to Christianity in society and politics. Figures like Hillary Clinton have referred to Christianity as a significant problem. This opposition can be seen as a conspiracy to rid society of the God of the Bible. Satan, described as the god of this world, fuels this opposition, as people find God’s commands too restrictive.

Ephesians 2:1-5

Without Christ, people are spiritually dead and disobedient. The "prince of the power of the air," which is Satan, influences non-believers. Believers, however, are made alive through God's mercy and love. The passage in Ephesians highlights that those living apart from Jesus Christ are under the wrath of God, but through His grace, believers are saved.

Call to Salvation

Pastor Larry urges listeners to turn to Jesus Christ for salvation. He emphasizes the necessity of choosing between following God or Satan. People are encouraged not to love the world or the things in it but to follow God's will.