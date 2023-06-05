© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
0601 Ava on Matta of Fact
HNA is a substantial international conglomerate with over 2,000 companies in the U.S. Its ultimate beneficiary is Wang Qishan, one of the Chinese Communist Party's kleptocrats.
海航（HNA）是个庞大的国际集团，在美国拥有2000多家公司，它的最终受益人就是中国共产党的盗国贼之一王岐山。
