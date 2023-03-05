BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. Peter McCullough: The CCP's 13579 plan fits into the book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey"
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
51 views • 03/05/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2ajqeqf884

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rachel interview with Dr. Peter McCullough@P_McCulloughMD : The CCP's 13579 plan fits into the book "COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We Are the Prey" in which public health leaders from the CCP came to the US to participate in a planning talks event for the COVID pandemic. They had a coordinated plan to get the world ready for mass vaccination.


【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 Rachel采访彼得·麦卡洛博士：中共的13579计划符合《新冠病毒和全球掠夺者：我们是猎物》一书中的内容，中共的公共卫生领导人曾来美国参加为新冠病毒大流行而举行的规划会谈活动。他们有一个协调的计划，目的是让世界准备好接受大规模的疫苗接种。


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidhydroxychloroquineivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscrolfgmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disastergfashionhcnhdo
