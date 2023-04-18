BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'Your' Birth Certificate And the MARK OF The BEAST / Hugo Talks -- Know what you are, and stand your ground!!
04/18/2023

Know what you are, and stand your ground!!

🎥 Watch: CROWN (aka Corp. of London) - Holy See - Global Slavery system based on a Vatican Papal Bull of 1302 https://rumble.com/v296b7e-crown-aka-corp.-of-london-holy-see-global-slavery-system-based-on-a-vatican.html?mref=6zof&mrefc=31 

🎥 Watch: An Introduction to THE OCCULT ART OF LAW. ABSOLUTE MUST WATCH!! Comprehend how the CORPORATE Take Over of the Planet is Being Fulfilled https://www.brighteon.com/a9ef9548-353c-48ed-aed5-c47f93e68f23

🎥 Watch: Sacha Stone Talks With Bibi Bacchus -- How to Own "Your" Strawman & Liberate Yourself From Corporate NWO Globalist UCC Law Entrapment & Enslavement. If You Value Freedom & Privacy, Then Act NOW  https://www.brighteon.com/8dc40bb8-c30e-4f12-b83a-87a57dfe5830

🎥 Watch: Understand UCC Maritime Admiralty Law & Liberate Yourself From Commercial Globalist Enslavement (EXCERPT taken from David Icke: “Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land”.) https://www.brighteon.com/49d47641-7703-4a75-8339-8981df32b56a

🎥 Watch: David Icke Common Law Is the Real Law of the Land -- Understand & Disconnect Yourself From the Deceit of Statute Law - Truth Comes to Light https://www.brighteon.com/c956ae2c-4c41-415c-9554-db4dd6490b72

🎥 Watch: If You Value Freedom & Privacy, Then The Moment is NOW People!! Once Lost, Freedom IS Forfeit! -- THE LEGAL FICTION: The Nature of the Cage That We ALL Can & Must Walk Away From. END GLOBAL SLAVERY!

https://www.brighteon.com/8fb02e40-d6dd-41d1-80b2-9b3612a6969e









