Karen Kingston: People are Foolish for Using Artificial Intelligence
WBS
700 views • 10/28/2023

Karen Kingston returns to In the Foxhole after a multi-month hiatus to discuss a wide variety of topics, including what’s really behind the mass shooting in Maine, her concerns with the future of artificial intelligence, as well as the recent realization of the Freedom Movement that we can, in fact, sue Pfizer and Big Pharma for the covid jabs (aka bioweapon injections).

For all of Karen’s documentation supporting everything she’s saying, be sure to subscribe to her Substack: https://karenkingston.substack.com.

We've got a lot to do if we are going to turn things around, both politically and as we push back against Big Pharma.


aikarenkingstonjeff dornik
