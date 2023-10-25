IDF Shooting in Jenin, West Bank - There are No Hamas in West Bank

Shooting in Jenin, West Bank, late last night or early morning.

The Palestinian resistance in Jenin confronts the Israeli forces that entered the camp.

Just a little earlier:

Israeli War Convoy Seen Entering Jenin in West Bank - Where Hamas Isn't

Yet the Iron Sword Operation is only about destroying the militant group - not raiding civilians. Give them five hours to make an audio recording to prove Hamas is everywhere.

The Jenin Brigade, through a statement, confirms that it prepared in advance for this confrontation and strengthened all axes with Israeli forces







