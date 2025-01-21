BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUMP GRANTS CLEMENCY TO 1,500➕ JAN 6 INSURRECTIONISTS 🫡 ELON MUSK IS ACCUSED OF GIVING NAZI SALUTE
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
33 views • 7 months ago

Amy Goodman, have you no shame❓ WHAT BLOODY INSURRECTION❓


IT WAS A #FEDSURRECTION, and you're part of the propaganda arm vector of attack


Support our work: https://democracynow.org/donate/sm-desc-yt


President Donald Trump was sworn in Monday as the nation's 47th president. The inauguration took place inside the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, the same spot where Trump's supporters staged an insurrection on January 6, 2021, in a violent attempt to keep him in power after he lost the 2020 race. Hours after Monday's inauguration, Trump granted "full, complete and unconditional" presidential pardons for about 1,500 people involved in the January 6 insurrection. He also commuted the sentences of 14 members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, many of whom had been convicted of seditious conspiracy. "The expansiveness of the pardon, the glee with which the pardon was issued, is striking," says Jeff Sharlet, an expert on the far right, who describes the overtures Trump and his close allies made to white supremacists and antisemites during the first day of Trump's presidency.


Democracy Now! is an independent global news hour that airs on over 1,500 TV and radio stations Monday through Friday. Watch our livestream at democracynow.org Mondays to Fridays 8-9 a.m. ET.


Subscribe to our Daily Email Digest: https://democracynow.org/subscribe


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qta4diWypgM&pp=ygUjdHJ1bXAgZ3JhbnRzIGNsZW1lbmN5IGplZmYgc2hhcnRsZXQ%3D

elon muskdemocracy nowpresident donald john trumppropaganda armamy goodmanmulti pronged attackjeff sharlet
