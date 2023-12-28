Gentry: Obama's Politicization Of CIA Led To Targeting Of Trump

Former CIA analyst and author 'John Gentry' tells One America News that the Obama Administration changed the culture of the intelligence community, which led to the politicization of the CIA and the targeting of Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.





Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html