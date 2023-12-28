Gentry: Obama's Politicization Of CIA Led To Targeting Of Trump

Former CIA analyst and author 'John Gentry' tells One America News that the Obama Administration changed the culture of the intelligence community, which led to the politicization of the CIA and the targeting of Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.