Another video of the heavenly punishment that befell the Yuzhmash plant in Dnepropetrovsk. (adding words from Putin at the bottom of this info below, saying what this is)

(Thumbnail is, Presumably traces of an ICBM launch, photographed early in the morning in the sky over the Talovsky district of the Voronezh region.

According to Ukrainian sources, the missile was launched from the Kapustin Yar test site in the Astrakhan region. Although the Voronezh region is located northwest of the supposed launch site, the missile's trail in the night sky could well have been visible in neighboring regions.)

Interestingly, there have still been no full comments on the situation from Ukrainian and Western officials.

They report that in addition to the large and menacing missile that hit Yuzhmash in Aviatorsk, Kinzhal missiles hit a Patriot air defense system battery.

Adding from Rybar:

About the strike with an ICBM on Dnipro

Last night, Russian forces carried out another attack on Ukrainian territories. The most significant was the strike on the industrial enterprise "Yuzhmash" in Dnipro, during which an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) could have been used. According to some signs, an ICBM (evident from the characteristic separating warheads) was indeed likely used, which would be the first successful combat use of such a weapon system in the history of military conflicts.



The warheads were in a non-nuclear configuration. Although there are rumors about the RS-26 "Rubezh", the type of missile is not reliably known. Ukrainian forces were unable to shoot down the ICBM, as evidenced by the footage of the impacts.



❗️This can be seen as a clear signal to the sponsors of the so-called Ukraine (especially on the anniversary of the Maidan) against the backdrop of the West's permission to use long-range missiles. How well they understood it - time will tell. But today's strike is indeed a non-trivial move, as nothing like this has happened before.

And there are reasons to believe that this will not be the last such use.

#Dnipro #Russia #Ukraine@rybar

⚡️Russia today launched a strike with a non-nuclear hypersonic ballistic missile — Putin

The Russian strike targeted a military-industrial facility in Dnepropetrovsk, the target was successfully hit

⚡️Russian military used the latest Russian medium-range system "Oreshnik" - Putin

Existing missile defense systems, including American elements in Europe, will not be able to intercept missiles like Oreshnik - Putin

Russia will warn civilians in advance if systems like Oreshnik are used.

Vladimir Putin

⚡️The US made a mistake by violating the agreement on the elimination of long-range missiles. They transferred their missile systems to different regions of the world — Putin

"If anyone doubts this, it is in vain. There will always be an answer," the president said.

⚡️Russia considers itself entitled to use weapons against facilities of those countries that allow their weapons to be used against Russian facilities, Putin said.

“In the event of escalation, Russia will respond decisively and in kind,” Putin said.