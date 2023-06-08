Stewart Rhodes, Oathkeepers Founder Speaks from Prison Never-Seen Interview with DeAnna PART II!

Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine





June 7, 2023





Shots Fired with DeAnna Lorraine! DeAnna has the second half of her riveting exclusive interview with OATHKEEPERS Founder, Stewart Rhodes, who has just been sentenced to 18 yrs in prison! If you haven't watched the first half of this interview yet, be sure to watch it HERE: https://rumble.com/v2rgl2h-the-real-stewart-rhodes-never-seen-interview-after-being-sentenced-to-18-ye.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2spqoo-stewart-rhodes-oathkeepers-founder-speaks-from-prison-never-seen-interview-.html