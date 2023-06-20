BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why You Want to Get "Off-the-Grid," ASAP! "Lights Out" book by Ted Koppel
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
OneHouseOffTheGrid.com
25 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
681 views • 06/20/2023

Courtetsy of Signature View. Originally published circa 2015. Original title: A Threat Unlike Any Other America Has Ever Faced by former "Nightline" host, Ted Koppel.

For a FREE, WRITTEN game-plan to have energy, water, AND food INDEPENDENCE, log into your Gmail to view the following documents on Google Drive by copying and pasting into your web browser:
https://tinyurl.com/OneHouseOffTheGrid

https://tinyurl.com/1HOGservices

https://Linktr.ee/OneHouseOffTheGrid


To schedule a FREE off-grid or net zero energy consultation for your home and/or business, fill-out:

https://tinyurl.com/OffGridConsultation

To learn how to get up to $14,000 in upfront rebates for certain energy upgrades or 30 to 50% federal tax CREDITS under President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act, watch: tinyurl.com/IRAoverviewVideo

To share this channel, use: tinyurl.com/1HOGvideos

To view our sister YouTube channel, visit: youtube.com/@OneHouseOffTheGrid


E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], OR [email protected] or Leave a voicemail at our offices at 786.441.2727 with any ?'s or partnership inquiries.


Find Me on Linkedin at: linkedin.com/in/multimillionmlmcoaching/


Keywords
grid downlights outted kippelgrid cyber attackextended power outageelectric grid cyber attack
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy