Polar Vortex Collapse - This Winter Just Got BAD
High Hopes
High Hopes
1604 views • 12/10/2023

Two Bit da Vinci


Dec 9, 2023


Polar Vortex: Checkout Beam Today! Subscribe and save 20%. Plus get an additional 15% off and a free frother with my link: https://shopbeam.com/TwoBitDaVinci - That's up to 35% off of the original

price! Only hemp-free Dream flavors are eligible for international shipping.


We just went through an epic double dip El Niño this summer, which saw San Diego see its first Hurricane in a century, and now there's some news for this Winter. The polar vortex is collapsing spelling significant weather impact this winter. How does it work, and what can you expect this winter? Let's figure this out together!


Chapters:

0:00 - Introduction

0:50 - What is a Polar Vortex?

2:00 - Why it collapses

6:00 - How it Collapses

8:30 - How Common is it?

13:00 - What to expect


two bit da vinci,polar vortex,extreme weather,polar vortex explained,climate change,how is polar vortex formed,jet streams explained,polar jet stream,what is jet stream,winter storm,what is a polar vortex,Polar Vortex Collapse - This Winter Just Got BAD,the polar vortex,polar vortex collapse,polar vortex collapse explained,winter 2024,what to expect this winter,extreme winter storms,winter weather forcast,polar vortex this winter


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mSJ8RToE4vo

collapse2024winterpolar vortexbad weatherworst in historytwo bit da vinci
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

