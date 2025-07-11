BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bill Gates Unveils Plan to Microchip ALL Babies Worldwide Before They're Born
Exposing Vaccines
566 views • 2 months ago

They've given themselves 20 years. That's the timeline the Gates Foundation has set for completing what many are now calling the final phase of the globalist agenda. A worldwide rollout of mandatory vaccinations, biometric digital IDs, and surveillance infrastructure so invasive, it makes Orwell look like an optimist.

And it doesn't stop at the living.

According to Bill Gates himself, the future of "public health" includes force-vaccinating unborn children, injecting mRNA technology in the womb and embedding microchips that will link directly to a child's digital identity the moment they're born. No consent. No choice. Just the click of a button and you're in the system forever.



