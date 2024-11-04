BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kamala Harris deceives both Jews & Arabs to win the elections
60 views • 7 months ago

Kamala Harris deceives both Jews and Arabs to win the elections

 Kamala Harris has been caught being openly duplicitous, addressing key voters in swing states with completely opposite messages about Gaza and Israel.

▪️ In Michigan, which has the largest Arab diaspora in the US, she says what happened to Gaza is terrible and "she will not be silent about it". 

▪️ And in Pennsylvania, while addressing to Jewish voters, she presents herself as a defender of Israel, noting that the country has the right to defend itself and receive military aid from the US. 

@NewResistance

