Scalar Wave Healing Guided meditation. Experience perfect energy in the highest vibration within you
Sarita Sol
Sarita Sol
30 followers
34 views • 11 months ago

#meditationmusic #manifesting #healing

This meditation acts upon the natural scalar wave energy being emitted through the stellar star that we can enhance and magnify using our attention and breath. Then working with the infinity symbol placed within the energy centers this energy will inform every cell in your body and align you to a perfect state of healing.


For online courses, in-person retreats and MP3 meditations go to www.sarita-sol.com


LIVE WEEKLY ONLINE MEDITATIONS CLASSES WITH ME....JOIN ANYTIME

Now available on the Patreon site.https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol/membership

Once in Patreon join as a 'Light Warrior Patron'

website: www.sarita-sol.com

Find me on telegram: t.me/Sarita_Sol

Signup to receive info on all Free Ceremonies, courses and events with Sarita Sol

online or at SolHenge via the webiste www.sarita-sol.com


Become a Patron and enjoy benefits such as Q and A sessions, community

 guided meditations, free downloads and much more, plus you can help me assist those in need to receive free classes, healings and retreats.

https://www.patreon.com/Sarita_Sol

For online Virtual Meditation Classes, Manifesting and Healing Retreats, Personal Mentoring, Distant Quantum and Shamanic Healing with Sarita email: [email protected] or go to www.sarita-sol.com


LBRY@Sarita_SolHenge


Available

Bitchute :https://www.bitchute.com/channel/MAbzen5yUKaE/



Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/sarita_sol8


All Playlist :

Accessing the fifth dimension. 5D:http://bit.ly/2JVV5RI

Heal Thyself- Body mastery:http://bit.ly/3nsiTdM

The Cosmic Heart Series:http://bit.ly/39hpsuD

Heart centered mindfulness techniques:http://bit.ly/2LvvAXS

Explore consciousness:http://bit.ly/2MHMLGd

Manifesting techniques:http://bit.ly/3nsbStx

Healing Meditations:http://bit.ly/3osrIpc

Keywords
lovehow tohealingmeditationrelationshipslove yourselfquantumhealinghealyour bodyhealingmeditation
