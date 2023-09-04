Fix It Series - Episode 1 - Fixing a Plastic Phone Holder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this Video, I fix a plastic phone holder so that it becomes stronger than the original cheap piece of s**t purchased for 40 CAN dollars at best buy.
Then it breaks again in another area, so I fix it again...
In a future video, I'll show you how I later made one from scratch for 0 dollars...
Please like and share!