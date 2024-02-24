Horrid Scenes After Jews Bomb Homes Injuring and Murdering Families in Rafah

262 views • 02/24/2024

Jew/IDF warplanes bomb a home in Rafah city. Residents rescue children and women who were trapped under the rubble of the bombed home. 2024/02/24

