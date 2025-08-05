The Second Coming Of Christ—Part One—The First Resurrection - 8/3/25 Pastor Chuck Baldwin

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is Pastor Baldwin's 25th Prophecy Message.
This message was preached by Pastor Chuck Baldwin on Sunday, August 3, 2025, during the service at Liberty Fellowship.
Donate to Pastor Chuck Baldwin here:
https://libertyfellowshipmt.com/Donate.aspx
Order Supplemental Prophecy Package - Set Two here:
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Supplemental-Prophecy-Package-Set-Two-4-DVDs-HUGE-DISCOUNT-NEW-PRODUCT/p/756733701
Order “The Present Reign Of King Jesus: Why Evangelicals Are Wrong About A Literal One-Thousand-Year Future Earthly Reign” (Prophecy Message #24) here:
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/The-Present-Reign-Of-King-Jesus-Why-Evangelicals-Are-Wrong-About-A-Literal-One-Thousand-Year-Future-Earthly-Reign-DVD-By-Chuck-Baldwin-The-24th-Message-in-his-Prophecy-Series/p/720531313
Order Prophecy Package - Set Four here:
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Four-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/714225176
Order Prophecy Package - Set Two here:
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Two-6-DVDs-Containing-6-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/521578142
Order Supplemental Prophecy Package - Set One here:
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Supplemental-Prophecy-Package-Set-One-4-DVDs-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/724414285
Order Prophecy Package - Set Three here:
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Store.aspx#!/Pastor-Chuck-Baldwins-Prophecy-Package-Set-Three-5-DVDs-Containing-5-Messages-HUGE-DISCOUNT/p/603919571