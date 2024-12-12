The power behind Governments....

This video explains how it`s the USA which is the real power behind all governments today. For decades the USA has masqueraded as a friendly force for `peace` and a power to liberate the world from oppression, but it does the exact opposite. How does the USA, even today, paint itself as a peace-loving , nation building entity? This video explains how it controls all media, worldwide, how it buys, bullies, blackmails leaders all over the world. The USA prints dollars and forces the world to use it as a reserve currency, it has an unlimited supply of dollars to buy anyone and any country it wants. The Federal Reserve is never audited and Billions upon Billions of dollars are just `lost` every year. The USA and its main vassal the UK, wants to control all governments, and it has over 1000 military bases worldwide. It has bases all over Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa . But it still pretends it`s just there for peaceful means. The USA controls all the Middle East,it uses its attack dog Israel to murder and maim, it uses sanctions to destroy nations, like Syria and Iran , then when the nations are sufficiently weakened it bombs them to destruction, like what they`re doing to Palestine , Lebanon, and Syria. The USA allows Iran and Russia to pretend they`re strong, it paints the leaders of those countries as lunatics and dangerous, but in reality it`s the USA that is a lunatic state, with dangerous , deranged leaders who terrorize the entire world, but through their media, it seems it`s the USA that brings peace and prosperity! The USA is the 2nd Beast mentioned in Revelations 13, it forces the world to obey its dictates. It has its bases worldwide to control oil supply and it now controls the food supply. It was the CIA and DARPA who brought the Covid jab, it was injected into millions worldwide and it`s causing death and destruction to everyone that took it. It has turned the people of the world into docile obedient slaves. In 2025 the USA will bring the digital currency and digital ID and no man will be able to buy or sell unless they submit to this dictate. What does the USA want? It wants a world of docile slaves, and whoever resists will be targeted. We are in the last days of Earth`s History, get ready for a turbulent year ahead.