⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(14 September 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Volchansk and Liptsy directions, the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the AFU the 113th and 125th territorial defence brigades near Velikaya Pisarevka and Volchansk (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 110 troops, two motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th, 54th, 115th mechanised brigades, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 104th and 119th territorial defence brigades near Kovsharovka, Glushkovka, Novoosinovo, Kruglyakovka, Borovaya (Kharkov region), Rozovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and Terny (Donetsk PR).

One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 66th Mechanised Brigade was repelled.

AFU losses up to 520 troops, six motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systs, and two electronic warfare stations. Three AFU field ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️ As a result of active efforts, the Yug GGOFs liberated Zhelannoye Pervoye (DPR).

The 28th, 54th, 93rd mech'd brigs, 10th Mtn Assault Brig, 46th Airmobile Brig of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and 116th Territorial Defence Brig have been hit near Verkhnekamenskoye, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Ostroye, Seversk, Konstantinovka, and Katerinovka (DPR).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade and the 120th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses amounted to up to 715 troops, five motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and four field ammunition depots.

▫️ The Tsentr Group of Forces goes on advancing into the depth of the enemy's defence. The Group's units inflicted damage on the 59th and 150th mech'd brigades, 68th and 142nd infantry brigades, 95th Air Assault Brigade of the AFU and 109th Territorial Defence Brigade near Tsukurino, Selidovo, Mikhailovka, Grodovka, and Novoekonomicheskoye (DPR).

Three counterattacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 150th Mech'd Brigade, 142nd Infantry Brigade, and 25th Airborne Brigade were repelled.

Enemy's losses up to 560 troops, two Kozak armoured fighting vehicles, three pick-up trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, two 152-mm Msta-B howitzers, one 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️ The Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and delivered strikes on the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the 118th Territorial Defence Brigade near Dobrovolye, Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade was repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 troops, one French-made 155-mm Caesar howitzer. One AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.



▫️ The Dnepr Group of Forces hit clusters of manpower and hardware of the AFU 35th and 37th marine brigades, 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Vesyoye, Tokarevka (Kherson region), and Stepnogorsk (Zaporozhye region).



The enemy losses were up to 80 troops, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system. One AFU field ammunition depot was destroyed.

▫️ Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have hit airfield infrastructure, boat bases of the AFU Special Operations Forces, as well as clusters of enemy manpower and military hardware in 132 areas.



▫️ Russian air defence systems have shot down three U.S.-made ATACMS operational missiles, three French-made Hammer aerial guided bombs, and 53 unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️ In total, 642 airplanes, 283 helicopters, 31,554 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,133 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,454 MLRS combat vehicles, 14,598 field artillery guns and mortars, and 26,070 units of support motor vehicles have been destroyed during the special military operation.