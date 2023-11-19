SpaceX launched Starship on its 2nd integrated flight test. Starship made it through most of its objectives before the automated flight termination system (AFTS) was activated near second engine cutoff. Starship made it into space for the first time but did not reenter in one piece.

The nearly 400-foot-tall uncrewed rocket lifted off on a crucial test flight at 8 a.m. ET, and while SpaceX pulled off several major objectives, they ultimately lost contact with Starship around 10 minutes after liftoff.

Few details are known at this time, but during a livestream of the event, one SpaceX official said an automated termination system onboard Starship was likely triggered and the spacecraft appeared to have detonated.

Still, SpaceX was able to achieve more milestones during this flight compared to its first attempt earlier in the year.

The AFTS was also activated on the booster shortly after stage separation.