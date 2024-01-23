Create New Account
THE ARROGANCE BEHIND THE AMERICAN MILITARY'S RECENT BLUNDERS IN THE MIDDLE EAST
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago

Lt. Col. Tony Shaffer: "What's a little traumatic brain injury among friends??"    |  THE ARROGANCE BEHIND THE AMERICAN MILITARY'S RECENT BLUNDERS IN THE MIDDLE EAST | Human Events Daily with Jack Posobiec


Watch the FULL EPISODE: https://rumble.com/v48lg8u-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-653.html?mref=x3y6f&mc=93bnl


Keywords
middle east american military base attacks red sea maritime traffic

