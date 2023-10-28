BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Today's Footage of Israeli Air Force Strikes on the Gaza Strip - 10/28/2023
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
58 views • 10/28/2023

Footage of Israeli air force strikes on the Gaza Strip.

Appears that Israel did not listen to the UN's cease-fire vote yesterday.

According to the Israel Defense Force, over 150 Underground Targets were Destroyed last night in the Gaza Strip by Israeli Aircraft using High-Impact “Bunker Busting” Munitions, while an IDF Military Officer stated, “We are using Fire that has never been seen before in the Gaza Strip. From the Air, from the Ground or from the Underground - the IDF will Eliminate every Senior or Junior Terrorist and every Terrorist Infrastructure of Hamas.”

⚡️Heavy clashes are continuing between Israeli forces and Palestinians in the area near Beit Hanoun and also reportedly east of Maghazi in central Gaza. Gunfire, tanks, artillery and airstrikes audible. Israeli troops reportedly still in Gaza at this time.


Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
