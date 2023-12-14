Ukrainian troops rescue wounded comrade amid fierce fighting with Russia near Avdiivka

Daily Mail





Dec 13, 2023





Troops of Ukraine’s Lyut Assault Brigade launched a desperate attempt to save the life of a wounded comrade after he stepped on a landmine in Avdiivka. First person footage shows the squad walking in a single file when the soldier accidentally steps on the mine and it detonates. The impact of the blast sends the man hurtling into the air. His comrades run to his rescue and apply pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding and wait with him until a rescue team arrives. A vehicle pulls up next to the soldiers as his comrades help him into the back of the of the pick-up. Lyut Assault Brigade is a special police force, which consists of the Safari regiment, Tsunami and Luhansk-1 Battalions. Myrotvorets, Skif and Zakhid police battalions also joined Lyut at the start of 2023 – their motto, Lyut Brigade means ‘turn your rage into a weapon’. The Brigades attacked Russian soldiers during the summer with machine guns and grenades as they attempted to win back positions occupied by enemy troops. In another video Russian forces attack Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.





#dailymail #Ukraine #russia

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ1tk8Ax51o&pp=ygUOcnVzc2lhIHVrcmFpbmU%3D