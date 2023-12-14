Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Ukrainian troops rescue wounded comrade amid fierce fighting with Russia near Avdiivka
channel image
High Hopes
3031 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
43 views
Published 2 months ago

Daily Mail


Dec 13, 2023


Troops of Ukraine’s Lyut Assault Brigade launched a desperate attempt to save the life of a wounded comrade after he stepped on a landmine in Avdiivka. First person footage shows the squad walking in a single file when the soldier accidentally steps on the mine and it detonates. The impact of the blast sends the man hurtling into the air. His comrades run to his rescue and apply pressure to the wound to stop the bleeding and wait with him until a rescue team arrives. A vehicle pulls up next to the soldiers as his comrades help him into the back of the of the pick-up. Lyut Assault Brigade is a special police force, which consists of the Safari regiment, Tsunami and Luhansk-1 Battalions. Myrotvorets, Skif and Zakhid police battalions also joined Lyut at the start of 2023 – their motto, Lyut Brigade means ‘turn your rage into a weapon’. The Brigades attacked Russian soldiers during the summer with machine guns and grenades as they attempted to win back positions occupied by enemy troops. In another video Russian forces attack Ukrainian soldiers in Avdiivka.


#dailymail #Ukraine #russia

Daily Mail Homepage: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/

Daily Mail Facebook: / dailymail

Daily Mail IG: / dailymail

Daily Mail Snap: / 8392137033

Daily Mail Twitter: / mailonline

Daily Mail Pinterest: https://pinterest.co.uk/dailymail


Get the free Daily Mail mobile app: https://dailymail.co.uk/mobile


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ1tk8Ax51o&pp=ygUOcnVzc2lhIHVrcmFpbmU%3D

Keywords
russiawarukrainerescuedaily mailwoundedcomradeavdiivkafierce fightinglandminelyut assault brigade

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket