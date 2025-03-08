BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nigel Farage shilling for Ukraine and the genocidal shots
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
311 views • 6 months ago

Just in case you had any illusions about Farage. He just produced this revolting crock of shit in a piece in the Telegraph:

“Britain was able to make its own decisions on the Covid vaccine and rolled it out more quickly than EU countries in 2020. We also acted swiftly and decisively in support of Ukraine when the war began in 2022. Our status as a free and independent nation ensured that we could cut tariffs and ship weapons to Ukraine quicker than our friends on the continent.”

In his rush to grab votes, he's now shilling both for the clotshots AND for Starmer's effort to turn Britain into Target No. 1 in a ridiculous and unwinnable war with Russia.

If he still had a grandmother he'd sell her too.

https://t.me/NickGriffin/8922

Mirrored - Smoke & Mirrors


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Keywords
controlled oppositionukrainenigel farageclot shot
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy