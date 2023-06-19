Rand Paul | What motivates Bill Gates to bring bat viruses from deep caves to big cities?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rand Paul: Bill Gates is Largest funder of trying to find these Viruses in Remote Caves and Bring them to Big Cities
Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) was on with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures earlier today.
Senator Paul went off on Bill Gates and his controversial funding of bat coronavirus.
Senator Rand Paul: Bill Gates has been over there recently. Bill Gates is the largest funder of trying to find these viruses in remote caves and bring them to big cities. So what happened in China is they went eight to 10 hours south of Wuhan, two to 300ft deep into a cave, found viruses, and took them back to a city of 15 million. There are many, many scientists who think that Bill Gates is wrong in funding this.
more at
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/06/rand-paul-bill-gates-is-largest-funder-trying/