Spiritual Warfare and Technological Enslavement

We’ve lost our way. The push to become transhuman cyborgs—chipping parties, AI integration—is a rejection of our Creator. It places man in the position of God. This isn't progress; it's pitiless, soulless enslavement.
#Transhumanism #SpiritualWarfare #Faith #TheMark #Slavery
