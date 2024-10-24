⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (24 October 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 92nd Air Assault Brigade, 112th and 113th territorial defence brigades near Liptsy, Volchansk, and Okhrimovka (Kharkov region).

AFU losses up to 95 troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and two ammo depots.



▫️Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 14th, 44th mechanised brigades, 77th Airmobile Brigade, 3rd Assault Brigade of the AFU, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Berestovoye, Novoyegorovka (Kharkov reg), Olivovsky Yar, and Serebryansky forestry.

3 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the 60th, 67th mech'd brigades of the AFU, and 119th Territorial Defence Brigade were repelled.

AFU losses more than 490 troops, one tank, one infantry fighting vehicle, four pickup trucks, one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart SPd artill syst, one 155-mm M198 howitzer and two 155-mm M114 howitzers made by the USA, one 85-mm D-44 gun, and one Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️Yug GOFs took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of the 24th, 33rd, 54th mech'd brigs, 79th Air Assault Brig, 46th, 81st airmobile brigs of the AFU, and 37th Marine Brig near Semyonovka, Dalneye, Zvanovka, Seversk, Vesyoly Gai, Ilyinka, Yelizavetovka, Chasov Yar, and Kurakhovo (DPR).

AFU losses more than 785 troops, eight motor vehicles, two 152-mm D-20 guns, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, 3 M113 armoured personnel carriers & 3 105-mm M119 guns made by the USA.

▫️Tsentr GOFs advancing to enemy's defences and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 32nd Mech'd Brig, 95th Air Assault Brig, 68th Jaeger Brig of the AFU, 38th Marine Brig, 109th and 122nd territorial defence brigs near Dimitrov, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Rozovka, Sukhaya Balka, Grishino, and Zarya (DPR).

11 counter-attacks launched by formations of the 23rd, 93rd, 100th mech'd brigs, 5th Assault Brig, 49th, 425th assault battalions of the AFU, 38th Marine Brig, and Lyut Assault Brig of the Natl Police of UKR were repelled.

AFU losses up to 465 troops, one infantry fighting vehicle, two M113 armoured personnel carriers and one HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle made by the USA, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 gun, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the 72nd Mechanised Brigade, 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 48th Assault Battalion of the AFU, and 117th Territorial Defence Brigade near Shakhtyorskoye, Trudovoye, Novopol, and Makarovka (Donetsk People's Republic). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the 113th Territorial Defence Brigade was repelled.



AFU losses up to 100 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, 4 motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzers, and one 152-mm D-20 gun. 3 field ammo depots were eliminated.



▫️Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of the 35th Marine Brig, 121st, 124th, 126th territorial defence brigs near Inzhenernoye (Zaporozhye reg), Lvovo, Ingulets, and Veletenskoye (Kherson reg).

AFU losses up to 65 troops, six motor vehicles, one 152-mm D-20 gun, and one 152-mm Msta-B towed howitzer. One German-made IRIS-T SAM launcher and one ammo depot were destroyed.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian GOFs delivered strikes at infrastructure of airfields, as well as engaged manpower and military hardware of the enemy in 139 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles and 77 fixed-wing UAVs.



📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 34,250 unmanned aerial vehicles, 584 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,785 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,478 MLRS combat vehicles, 16,657 field artillery guns and mortars, and 27,535 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.