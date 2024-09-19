BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Preaching to the Choir
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel
Connecting the Dots with Dan Happel
8 months ago

https://danhappel.com/preaching-to-the-choir/
Although I might be accused of preaching to the choir, it's time for the choir to start preaching to others so the choir becomes the whole congregation and we all start singing together. We have a moral and social obligation to speak truthfully, and if we lack the knowledge to do so, have the moral/national consciousness to read, research and learn from others until we can articulate a rational point of view that defends American exceptionalism and national sovereignty.....not as unelected technocrats tells us we must live.

Ignorance is never a rational excuse for intelligent people to muddle around stupidly repeating the same old socialist dictums. Especially when there are almost unlimited opportunities to seek the truth; at least until the Administrative State of America takes them away.

Wake up Americans and save yourselves and our great nation while there is still time!

truth, freedom of speech, the choir
