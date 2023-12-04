© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Prophecy Club with Stan Johnson
Dec 4, 2023
“Stunning” Surveillance Program now lets Law Enforcement to spy on Trillions of US Phone Calls. It’s called the “Hemisphere Project”. Pastor Stan also discusses the Technology of the Beast and finally shows us how the United Kingdom approved “CRISPR” gene editing to create Genetically Modified Humans. What does the Bible tell us what we can expect from DNA Modification? Today we find out.
00:00 - Intro
06:20 - “Stunning” Surveillance Program
14:41 - Golden Eye
15:22 - Technology of the Beast
26:22 - To Create GMO Humans
29:22 - Joel 2
30:54 - The Sun Gets 7 Times Hotter
32:19 - The Morning Star
34:33 - A World Government
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com/categories/archaeology
to view our 5 DVD Promotion on Archaeology
Visit https://www.watchprophecyclub.com
to choose a monthly subscription and use promo code TPC2023 to get your FIRST MONTH FREE!
OR USE PROMO CODE TPC2023Y FOR $20 OFF ANNUAL PLAN - Limited Time Only
Visit https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/REVEALING-GODS-TREASURE-DVD-BOOK/productinfo/G-RGT01/
for "God's Treasure Offer".
Email Pastor Stan:
Click here to download the Prophecy Charts free:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/downloads
Berkey Water Filters Call: (785) 266-1112
For Tithes and Offerings please visit:
https://donorbox.org/spirit-of-prophecy-church
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3zi4my-high-technology-in-bible-prophecy-12042023.html