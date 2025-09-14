BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Charlie Kirk: What they're saying and what doesn't add up.
DFlirt
27 followers
112 views • 2 days ago

Stay up on game! Real news. Real sources. It’s the stuff they really don’t want you to see.  Peace and good fortune to you all!


If you would like to buy me a cup of coffee

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/dflirt


In this video essay, I break down the official narrative surrounding the Charlie Kirk shooting, along with the reactions it has sparked on both the Left and the Right. Some continue to frame Kirk as racist — but I have to challenge those assumptions. What he was known for was his support of the Second Amendment, free speech, open debate, his faith, and his influence in the culture war.


As I looked deeper, I found inconsistencies in the official story and speculation pointing to possible Israeli involvement. I also go over the broader conspiracies emerging around his death. This is not about pushing an agenda — it’s about looking at what’s being said and asking the questions that matter.


RIP Charlie Kirk. Now you'll know what I know.


Peace fam


#CharlieKirk #Assassination #PoliticalNews #TurningPointUSA #SecondAmendment #GunRights #Israel #DeepState #ConspiracyTalk #PoliticalAnalysis #NewsEssay #MiniDocumentary #ThisSaintNews #Daddyflirt  #dflirt



More Charlie Kirk Assassination Fallout: U.S. Reps Call for Censorship

https://rumble.com/v6yuozy-more-charlie-kirk-assassination-fallout-u.s.-reps-call-for-censorship.html?e9s=src_v1_mfp


The U.S. will never be trusted again to facilitate diplomacy again.

https://x.com/i/status/1965445297813029190


The owner of the N888KG jet that flew out of Provo after Charlie Kirk was murdered, Derek Porter Maxfield, has donated via his "Derek And Shelaine Maxfield Family Foundation" to the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah.Organization for Hasidic Jews.

https://x.com/DelgadoLegend/status/1966016500009246808


This was a professional hit

https://x.com/i/status/1965956171002782187


Did Israel order the hit on Charlie Kirk

https://x.com/i/status/1966309993936019941


Jackson Hinkle - I think ISRAEL ASSASSINATED CHARLIE KIRK

https://x.com/i/status/1966171520750989792


Charlie Kirk was NOT a racist. I have proof and I am proof.

https://x.com/i/status/1966655592296063478


At some point people will have to start waking up to the fact that what we are witnessing is scripted.

https://x.com/harrysoulcoach/status/1966110625756561760


Charlie Kirk rejected Netanyahu’s bid to flood TPUSA with Zionist money, warned Trump against bombing Iran, and started calling out Israel’s stranglehold on DC

https://x.com/5149jamesli/status/1966650104124977307


Was Charlie planning to run for president in 2028?

https://x.com/i/status/1966743721875234995









Keywords
trumpracismgunspoliticsreactionisraelwargovernmentfascismfreespeechrip2ndamendmentturningpointcharliekirk
