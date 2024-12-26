BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Simplifying combat OPs at the front line with pre-loaded ammunition belts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
141 views • 6 months ago

Colleagues, the Dva Majora team raised a very important issue regarding simplifying combat operations at the front line through the production of pre-loaded ammunition belts.

At first glance, what's so surprising about this? The essence is that in our armed forces, ammunition is supplied separately, and each time it is necessary to load the belts yourself.

If in peacetime at some training grounds this was a way of "training" the serviceman, then in active combat it greatly reduces the time and combat readiness of the soldier or unit.

Nowadays, the speed of reaction, decision-making, and so on is a decisive factor in a conflict. By adopting the enemy's experience, we can greatly simplify the life of a soldier at the front line.

Just imagine this situation: the defense of a fortified area is underway and the enemy is advancing with large forces, but the belt in the machine gun has run out. And what do you think will be faster - to put on a ready-made belt and continue the defense, or to insert the cartridges manually?

#Russia #Ukraine

@rybar

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy