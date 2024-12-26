Colleagues, the Dva Majora team raised a very important issue regarding simplifying combat operations at the front line through the production of pre-loaded ammunition belts.

At first glance, what's so surprising about this? The essence is that in our armed forces, ammunition is supplied separately, and each time it is necessary to load the belts yourself.

If in peacetime at some training grounds this was a way of "training" the serviceman, then in active combat it greatly reduces the time and combat readiness of the soldier or unit.

Nowadays, the speed of reaction, decision-making, and so on is a decisive factor in a conflict. By adopting the enemy's experience, we can greatly simplify the life of a soldier at the front line.

Just imagine this situation: the defense of a fortified area is underway and the enemy is advancing with large forces, but the belt in the machine gun has run out. And what do you think will be faster - to put on a ready-made belt and continue the defense, or to insert the cartridges manually?

