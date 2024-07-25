BBC REPORTER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS CANCER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REST IN PEACE, BECCY BARR. https://x.com/BeccyBarr1/status/1350220082467778563 ### https://x.com/tulloch1978/status/1815992540702601720 ### Jul 22, 2024 - Former North West Tonight reporter and presenter Beccy Barr has died at the age of 46 from abdominal cancer. North West Tonight aired a tribute to the former presenter who later became a firefighter for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service in 2019. ### https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=8nfShvunVI8