UN Rep on Human Rights to Palestine, Albanese calls for 'ECONOMIC SANCTIONS' on Israel

UN Rappoteur on Human Rights to Palestine, Albanese calls for 'ECONOMIC SANCTIONS' on Israel
'Until they stop the genocide and occupation'
Adds power should shift from 'institutions to people'
Adding Albanese was sanctioned by the US (Trump) for doing her job, on a previous video yesterday, more about that. https://www.brighteon.com/312f8dce-a201-4c85-bfd6-b31a828e8ef5