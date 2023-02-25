COMMUNIST HELL, THEN AND NOW

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
If anyone had doubted before 2020 that we're living in a communist dystopia, the Covid Plandemic nightmare of the past couple years should have shattered that delusion. This video is a study in comparative history, drawing out the many strong parallels between the communism of Stalinist Russia and the communism we in Western countries are experiencing today.
Ted Aranda
PLEASE NOTE: the website raftd.org is now defunct and has been succeeded by taranda.org.