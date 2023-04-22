How did IRENAEUS, the student of Polycarp, calculate the number of the Beast #beast #number #666

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Extract from the 5th Book of Against Heresies by Irenaeus the Bishop of
Lyons.
It is therefore more certain, and less hazardous, to await the
fulfilment of the prophecy, than to be making surmises, and casting
about for any names that may present themselves, inasmuch as many names
can be found possessing the number mentioned; and the same question
will, after all, remain unsolved. For if there are many names found
possessing this number, it will be asked which among them shall the
coming man bear. It is not through a want of names containing the number
of that name that I say this, but on account of the fear of God, and
zeal for the truth: for the name Evanthas (ΕΥΑΝΘΑΣ) contains the
required number, but I make no allegation regarding it. Then also
Lateinos (ΛΑΤΕΙΝΟΣ) has the number six hundred and sixty-six; and it is a
very probable [solution], this being the name of the last kingdom [of
the four seen by Daniel]. For the Latins are they who at present bear
rule: I will not, however, make any boast over this [coincidence].
Teitan too, (ΤΕΙΤΑΝ, the first syllable being written with the two Greek
vowels ε and ι), among all the names which are found among us, is
rather worthy of credit. For it has in itself the predicted number, and
is composed of six letters, each syllable containing three letters; and
[the word itself] is ancient, and removed from ordinary use; for among
our kings we find none bearing this name Titan, nor have any of the
idols which are worshipped in public among the Greeks and barbarians
this appellation. Among many persons, too, this name is accounted
divine, so that even the sun is termed “Titan” by those who do now
possess [the rule]. This word, too, contains a certain outward
appearance of vengeance, and of one inflicting merited punishment
because he (Antichrist) pretends that he vindicates the oppressed. And
besides this, it is an ancient name, one worthy of credit, of royal
dignity, and still further, a name belonging to a tyrant. Inasmuch,
then, as this name “Titan” has so much to recommend it, there is a
strong degree of probability, that from among the many [names
suggested], we infer, that perchance he who is to come shall be called
“Titan.” We will not, however, incur the risk of pronouncing positively
as to the name of Antichrist; for if it were necessary that his name
should be distinctly revealed in this present time, it would have been
announced by him who beheld the apocalyptic vision. For that was seen no
very long time since, but almost in our day, towards the end of
Domitian’s reign.
