Why Does God Forgive Our Sins—Even When We Don’t Deserve It?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
28 views • 4 months ago

🙏 Welcome to the final episode in the series “The One Who Forgives and Forgets” with Pastor Roderick Webster.

Today’s devotion answers a powerful and personal question: Why does God choose to forgive us — even when we’ve done nothing to deserve it?
Discover the stunning reason behind divine forgiveness, rooted not in who we are, but in who He is.

📖 Key Scriptures:
    Isaiah 43:25 — "I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake..."
    Micah 7:18-19 — "Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity..."
    1 John 1:9 — "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us..."
    Ephesians 2:7-9 — "For by grace are ye saved through faith..."

✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:
    Why God forgives — not because of our works, but for His own sake
    How His love leads Him to cast our sins behind His back
    Why true forgiveness always comes with full cleansing
    What you must do to receive the free gift of eternal life

🙌 There’s a fountain open for you — come to Jesus today and find forgiveness, peace, and new life!

Keywords
forgiveness of sinsdaily devotionjesus savesephesians 2christian podcastsalvation messagechristian encouragementdivine gracewords from the wordpastor roderick webstergospel hopegod forgives and forgetswhy does god forgive meisaiah 43 25micah 7 181 john 1 9forgiveness bible teaching
Chapters

00:00Introduction and Purpose

00:25The Cleansing Power of Forgiveness

01:37God's Promise of Forgiveness

02:59The Depth of God's Love

04:49Confession and Repentance

06:03The Reason for God's Forgiveness

08:25Invitation to Accept Forgiveness

10:35Conclusion and Final Blessing

