Why Does God Forgive Our Sins—Even When We Don’t Deserve It?

Welcome to the final episode in the series "The One Who Forgives and Forgets" with Pastor Roderick Webster.
Today’s devotion answers a powerful and personal question: Why does God choose to forgive us — even when we’ve done nothing to deserve it?
Discover the stunning reason behind divine forgiveness, rooted not in who we are, but in who He is.
Key Scriptures:
Isaiah 43:25 — "I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake..."
Micah 7:18-19 — "Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity..."
1 John 1:9 — "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us..."
Ephesians 2:7-9 — "For by grace are ye saved through faith..."
In this devotion, you'll learn:
Why God forgives — not because of our works, but for His own sake
How His love leads Him to cast our sins behind His back
Why true forgiveness always comes with full cleansing
What you must do to receive the free gift of eternal life
There's a fountain open for you — come to Jesus today and find forgiveness, peace, and new life!
00:00Introduction and Purpose
00:25The Cleansing Power of Forgiveness
01:37God's Promise of Forgiveness
02:59The Depth of God's Love
04:49Confession and Repentance
06:03The Reason for God's Forgiveness
08:25Invitation to Accept Forgiveness
10:35Conclusion and Final Blessing