Why Does God Forgive Our Sins—Even When We Don’t Deserve It?

🙏 Welcome to the final episode in the series “The One Who Forgives and Forgets” with Pastor Roderick Webster.



Today’s devotion answers a powerful and personal question: Why does God choose to forgive us — even when we’ve done nothing to deserve it?

Discover the stunning reason behind divine forgiveness, rooted not in who we are, but in who He is.



📖 Key Scriptures:

Isaiah 43:25 — "I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake..."

Micah 7:18-19 — "Who is a God like unto thee, that pardoneth iniquity..."

1 John 1:9 — "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us..."

Ephesians 2:7-9 — "For by grace are ye saved through faith..."



✨ In this devotion, you’ll learn:

Why God forgives — not because of our works, but for His own sake

How His love leads Him to cast our sins behind His back

Why true forgiveness always comes with full cleansing

What you must do to receive the free gift of eternal life



🙌 There’s a fountain open for you — come to Jesus today and find forgiveness, peace, and new life!



