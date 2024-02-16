Firstpost





Feb 15, 2024





Political Parties "Resurrect" Dead Leaders Using AI. Here's Why | Vantage with Palki Sharma





Political parties are bringing back long-dead leaders by recreating their likeness using Artificial intelligence. The reason is simple - popular dead leaders often attract more people than living ones. But is it ethical? Palki Sharma tells you why "resurrecting" the dead is a slippery slope.





---





Elections | AI | Campaign | Artificial Intelligence | Pakistan Elections | Imran Khan | Firstpost | World News | Vantage | Palki Sharma





#ai #elections #imrankhan #artificialintelligence #firstpost #vantageonfirstpost #palkisharma #worldnews





Vantage is a ground-breaking news, opinions, and current affairs show from Firstpost. Catering to a global audience, Vantage covers the biggest news stories from a 360-degree perspective, giving viewers a chance to assess the impact of world events through a uniquely Indian lens.





The show is anchored by Palki Sharma, Managing Editor, Firstpost.





By breaking stereotypes, Vantage aims to challenge conventional wisdom and present an alternative view on global affairs, defying the norm and opening the door to new perspectives. The show goes beyond the headlines to uncover the hidden stories – making Vantage a destination for thought-provoking ideas.





Vantage airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM IST on Firstpost across all leading platforms.

​

Subscribe to Firstpost channel and press the bell icon to get notified when we go live.

/ @firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Instagram:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on Facebook:

/ firstpostin





Follow Firstpost on Twitter:

/ firstpost





Follow Firstpost on WhatsApp:

https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va6zOIrEQIamseyg762V





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wZQF7Ep-LCM