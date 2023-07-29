BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
At The Banksters' Mercy
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
1
225 views • 07/29/2023

A Digital Prison Is Being Built Around Us

* Big banks manage everything now.

* Politicians are merely their puppets; and are only there to keep the people divided and distracted.

* So far, they have been hugely successful at that.

* A ‘cashless society’ is being foisted on us.

* Once they get us off of cash — and completely on to a digital system — the banksters will have absolute control over us.


Central Bank Digital Currencies

* Everything you think isn’t going to happen is going to happen — and being planned right now.

* The Bank for International Settlements recently published a report called Blueprint For The Future Monetary System, which proposes that a Central Bank Digital Currency will serve as the new reserve currency.

* It calls for the digital confiscation of all physical property by assigning every real-world item its own unique digital token, which will contain rules on how each item can and cannot be used — so that each person can be controlled and conditioned directly by the banksters.

* Got bullion?


Reese Reports | 29 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64c5236dd7989e5d65472162

Keywords
libertyfiat currencyfederal reserveglobalismtyrannyusurygreg reeseenslavementtotalitarianismcashless societyeconomic warfarebanksterdigital currencyeconomic slaverycentral bankfinancial slaverybail-inbanking cartelcbdcreserve currencyworldcoinbail-outfednowfinancial warfaremoney changer
