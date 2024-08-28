AURORA Hotel Along With British, Canadian, & Polish Military Instructors Was Wiped Out In KRYVYI RIH

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A few hours ago, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation officially announced that a massive missile attack on the military and energy infrastructure of Ukraine is still ongoing. According to the Russian military department, on the night of August 27, 2024, the Russian Armed Forces launched another massive missile attack on the enemy using various types of precision-guided munitions, including Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles. The Russian military noted that Kinzhal hypersonic missiles were used against airfield infrastructure facilities in the central and western parts of Ukraine........................................................... ******************************************************
